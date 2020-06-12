One injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a crash at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shyla A. Cranmer, 27, of Marshall, was driving south on U.S. Route 65, south of 175th Road, when an unknown vehicle cut her off, which caused Cranmer to swerve and travel off the left side of the road. Her vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on its side.
Cranmer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by private party.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.