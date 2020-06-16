Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals suffered injuries in a crash at 9:50 a.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ronald H. Jenkins, 70, of Mississippi, was driving west on U.S. Route 50 at Northwest 475 Road when a deer traveled into his path. Jenkins’ vehicle struck the deer, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Jenkins and his passenger Tina L. Meyers, 55, of Mississippi, both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two seriously injured in boating accident
Two individuals were seriously injured in a boating accident at 6:52 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, an unknown male was driving south on the Lake of the Ozarks at the 4.2-mile marker of the Gravois Arm when his boat struck the starboard side of another northbound boat driven by Todd A. Gore, 56, of Illinois.
Two of the unknown male’s passengers, Cole A. Coffin, 21, of Iowa, and Jack R. Koerner, 21, of Iowa, both suffered serious injuries. Coffin was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air Care. Koerner was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by emergency medical services.
One arrested in Johnson crash
A man was arrested and injured in a crash 10:18 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Terry W. Estes, 59, of Warrensburg, was driving north on state Route 13 at the state Route DD roundabout when he failed to negotiate the roundabout. Estes’ vehicle struck a curb, traveled into the roundabout median and struck a yield sign. Then the vehicle struck several curbs and came to a rest off the west side of the roadway.
Estes suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
At 10:43 p.m., Estes was arrested for driving while intoxicated, no seat belt and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
One injured in Benton crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 1:55 a.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ginger L. McKinzie, 41, of Warsaw, was driving south on state Route 7, south of Racket Avenue, when she swerved to miss an animal on the roadway. She then overcorrected and her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
McKinzie suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by private conveyance.
One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 5:23 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Pedro Grande, 57, of Marshall, was driving south on state Route 13 north of Northeast 375 Road when he crossed the centerline and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Luann M. Dixon, 22, of Kansas.
Dixon suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
