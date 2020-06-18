One injured after driving into lake
A man was injured in a crash at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael E. Bohart, 73, of St. Joseph, was driving northbound on Meadows Lark Road, one-tenth of a mile west of Old Santa Fe Road, when his vehicle traveled over a sea wall, overturned and came to rest in a lake.
Bohart suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
One injured in Johnson crash
A teenager was injured in a crash at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, William C. Brinkley, 17, of Warrensburg, was traveling south on state Route 13 when he attempted to turn east on Southeast 125 Road traveling into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Skyler R. Smith, 19, of Warrensburg. The two vehicles collided.
Smith suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One killed in Morgan crash
A man was killed in a crash at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jarrett W. Smith, 30, of Stover, was driving north on state Route M, 306 feet south of Haw Creek Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned and ejected Smith.
Smith was declared deceased at the scene by Morgan County Coroner Dr. M.N. Jones.
The report states Smith was not wearing a safety device.
One arrested in Saline crash
A man was arrested and injured in a crash at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mark A. Smith, 51, of Marshall, was driving south on state Route EE at 160th Road when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Smith then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the roadway and begin to skid. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned.
Smith suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
Smith was later arrested at 8:45 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended or revoked license, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident and no seat belt.
Two injured in Johnson crash
Two women were injured in a crash at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Selena I. Howerton, 19, of Higginsville, was traveling east on U.S. Route 50, west of Northwest 500th Road, when she steered right to avoid a collision with a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the highway and lost control of the vehicle. Her vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Howertown and her passenger Akira M. Striegel, 20, of Holts Summit, both suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
