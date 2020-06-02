One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 7:24 a.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nash H. Truitt, 22, of Warrensburg, was traveling west on state Route DD, east of Southeast 501st Road, when his vehicle traveled off the road, struck a sign and the ground before becoming airborne and coming to rest off the roadway.
Truitt suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Man injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 10:49 a.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tyler G. Jeffers, 19, of Holden, was driving west on Southwest 200th Road, west of Southwest 871st Road, when he drove off the road to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle in the wrong lane and his vehicle struck the ground.
Jeffers suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Three injured in Moniteau crash
Three individuals, including two juveniles, were injured in a crash at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Roberta L. Humphrey, 63, of Fulton, was driving west on state Route C when she failed to yield to a southbound vehicle on state Route 87 driven by Connie R. Hibdon. Hibdon’s vehicle then struck Humphrey’s broadside.
Humphrey and her 12-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. Her 14-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
One arrested in boating accident
A man was arrested and injured in a boating accident at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Micheal L. Joyner, 38, of Warrensburg, was traveling northbound on the Lake of the Ozarks at the 7-mile marker on the Main Channel when he failed to keep a proper lookout and ran his vessel aground.
Joyner suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
At 2:09 a.m. Joyner was arrested for boating while intoxicated and failure to exercise the highest degree of care of watercraft.
One arrested in Pettis crash
A man was arrested and injured in a crash at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Igor I. Sarioglo, 33, of La Monte, was driving north on Quisenberry Road, south of state Route Y, when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and then struck several trees before coming to a rest.
Sarioglo suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Sarioglo was arrested at 4:31 p.m. for felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving with a revoked license and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.