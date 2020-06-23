Four injured in Henry crash
Four individuals were injured in a crash at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Seth M. Phillips, 18, of Kansas, was driving northbound on state Route 7 at Northeast 201 Road when his vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Philips refused treatment on scene. His passenger Daniel Rose, 18, of Kansas, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by air emergency medical services. A 15-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy by air EMS. A 14-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy by EMS.
One injured in Benton crash
A man was injured in a crash at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Chance D. Thirstrup, 19, of Warsaw, was driving a 2020 Kawasaki southbound on state Route 83, at Hilty Avenue, when his vehicle overturned and Thirstrup was ejected.
Thirstrup suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by emergency medical services.
Three injured in Benton crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 7:36 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Austin G. Murray, 27, of Gladstone, was driving southbound in the 14900 block of Seneca Road when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and trailer in a private driveway before coming to rest against a residence.
Murray suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. His two passengers, Alan D. Murry, 20 of Nebraska, suffered moderate injuries and Jessenia Himcate, 20, of Nebraska, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken by air ambulance to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Sedalia teen injured in Pettis crash
A teenager was injured in a crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dennis J. Harrison, 17, of Sedalia, was driving northbound on Claycomb Road, one mile south of U.S. Route 65, when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.
Harrison suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One injured in Johnson crash
A teenager was injured in a crash at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Austin M. Duffey, 17, of Holden, was driving east on Southwest state Route VV, just east of Southwest 871 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox.
Duffey suffered moderate injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
