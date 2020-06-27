One injured in Henry crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jonathan N. Hainje, 37, of Kansas, was driving south on state Route 13 at Southwest 400 Road when he crossed in front of an eastbound vehicle driven by Robert O. Shoemaker, 87, of Clinton. Shoemaker’s vehicle struck Hainje’s towed unit.
Shoemaker’s passenger, Johanna R. Yates, 40, of Blue Springs, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by emergency medical services.
One killed in Morgan crash
A man was killed in a crash at 9:24 p.m. Thursday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Corey J. Bax, 30, of Jefferson City, was driving north on state Route N, 2,386 feet north of Brad Hurst Drive, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck some logs and overturned.
Bax was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. William Craven.
The report states Bax was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
