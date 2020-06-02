Man injured in Henry crash
A man was injured in a crash at 2 p.m. Monday in Deepwater in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles E. Greene, 56, of Deepwater, was traveling north on a 2012 Suziki King Quad north of the 1000 block of Southeast Highway Z in Deepwater when his vehicle crested a hill, struck a log in the roadway and rolled down the side of the hill.
Greene suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Independence by Life Flight.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
