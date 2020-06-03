One injured in Pettis crash
A man was injured in a crash at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lonnie D. Miller, 26, of Halfway, was making a lefthand turn onto U.S. Route 65 at Honda Road from a private drive when he pulled out in front of another vehicle driven by Gerald F. Scheib, 76, of Warsaw. Scheib’s vehicle struck the driver's side of Miller’s vehicle.
Scheib suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Man seriously injured in Pettis crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mikhail S. Martosich, 25, of Sacramento, California, was driving south on Fristoe Road, south of Sinkhole Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Martosich overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to return to the road and travel off the left side. He overcorrected again, causing the vehicle to return to the road, go off the right side, and strike an embankment and overturn.
Martosich suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One seriously injured in Benton crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Roger V. Allensworth, 72, of Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda Ranger ATV in the 20000 block of Lost Valley Road when he drove it off a retaining wall and overturned, ejecting Allensworth. The vehicle rolled down an embankment and came to rest at the bottom on top of Allensworth.
Allensworth suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by Life Flight.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
