One seriously injured in Henry crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip R. Fry, 44, of Clinton, was driving west on state Route 7, east of state Route U, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and became airborne, impacting the eastbound side of state Route 7. The vehicle then returned to the road and traveled off the north side of the road, coming to a rest.
Fry suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Life Flight Eagle.
The report states Fry was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
