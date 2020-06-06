One injured in Pettis crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in La Monte.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Maria S. Lemus-Martinez, 22, of La Monte, was driving east at the intersection of Chestnut Street and East Mason Street when she failed to yield and t-boned a southbound vehicle driven by Hunter A. Fisher, 19, of La Monte. Fischer’s vehicle skidded off the roadway and came to rest on its wheels facing north. Lemus-Martinez’s vehicle came to a controlled stop on the roadway.
Lemus-Martinez suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One seriously injured in Benton crash
A 17-year-old was seriously injured in a crash at 2:40 a.m. Friday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Austin L. Flippin, 17, of Edwards, was driving north on state Route M at Red Wagon Avenue when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Flippin suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by LifeFlight Eagle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
