One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shannon E. Meyer, 56, of Independence, was driving west on U.S. Route 50, just west of state Route Z, when an unknown vehicle merged into the left lane causing Meyer’s vehicle to travel off the roadway. Meyer then overcorrected, causing her vehicle to overturn, coming to a rest on its top.
Meyer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two individuals were injured at 6:32 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Floresa A. Greeley, 17, of Sedalia, was driving south on state Route M, south of U.S. Route 50, and Brittany N. Spellerberg, 35, of Independence, was driving north on the same road. Both vehicles crossed the center line and struck head-on.
Greeley suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Life Flight. Spellerberg suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
