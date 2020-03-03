Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a single vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m. Friday on Southwest 300th Road.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Amanda D. Yeaman, 34, of Kingsville, was driving west on Southwest 300th Road at state Route T when her vehicle travelled through the intersection and down an embankment.
Yeaman and her juvenile passenger both suffered minor injuries. Both were both taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by private vehicle.
Two seriously injured in Saline crash
Two men were seriously injured in a crash at 8:20 a.m. Saturday on state Route C.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joel Clements, 38, of Slater, was driving eastbound on state Route C at Brunswick Road when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Clements over corrected, and the vehicle travelled back onto the road and off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned. The report states neither occupants were wearing safety devices and both were ejected during the overturning sequence.
Clements and his passenger, Joseph M. Page, 37, of Miami, both suffered serious injuries. Both were both taken to the University of Missouri Hospital by Life Flight Eagle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
