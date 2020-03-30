Two injured in Henry crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Becky I. Cosey, 34, of Kansas, was driving north on state Route 7, south of County Road Northwest 800, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. Cosey overcorrected and the vehicle began sliding. It then traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Cosey suffered moderate injuries and her passenger, Michael A. Ortiz, 35, of Kansas, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Belton Regional Medical Center by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
Juvenile injured in Pettis crash
A juvenile was injured in a crash at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elizabeth B. Hogan, 39, of Sedalia, was driving west on McVey Road at Apple Drive when her vehicle struck a juvenile pedestrian who was crossing the road.
The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
