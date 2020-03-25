One injured in Henry crash
A man was injured in a crash at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tristan R. Basaldua, 19, of Osceola, was driving north on state Route 13, south of state Route Z, when his vehicle lost a tire causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road. Basaldua overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road, cross the center line and travel off the right side of the road.
Basaldua suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Citizens Memorial Hospital Ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.