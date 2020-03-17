One seriously injured in Benton crash
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m. Monday on state Route H.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kayla E. Fletcher, 22, of Sedalia, was driving north on state Route H, south of Coleman Road, when she failed to negotiate a curve, began to skid and ran off the right side of the road. Her vehicle then struck an embankment, overturned and came to a rest in the ditch.
Fletcher suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Cole Camp Emergency Medical Services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.