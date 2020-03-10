Two injured in Pettis crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 1:02 p.m. Monday on state Route 127.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, William E. Everett, 47, of La Monte, was driving northbound on state Route 127. Alexandria R. Weiss, 23, of Leeton, was traveling eastbound on state Route Y when her vehicle entered the path of Everett’s vehicle. Everett’s vehicle struck Weiss’s vehicle on the side and both vehicles traveled off the road. Everett’s vehicle struck a fence post and overturned.
Everett suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Emergency Medical Services. Weiss also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by Pettis County Emergency Medical Services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
