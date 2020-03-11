One arrested in Pettis crash
A Sedalia man was injured and arrested in a single vehicle crash at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on Travis Road.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Justin W. Nelson, 24, was driving west on Travis Road, west of Walnut Grove Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Nelson suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
According to another Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nelson was arrested at 9:10 p.m. for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
