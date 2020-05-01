Two injured in Johnson crash
A man and a 14-year-old were seriously injured in a four-wheeler accident in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Corey P. Reding, 21, of Blue Springs, was driving a four-wheeler northbound on Southwest 1601 Road, about 1,500 feet south of Southwest 700 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the road and overturned. Reding and his 14-year-old passenger were ejected.
Both suffered serious injuries. Reding was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Johnson County Ambulance District and his passenger was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital by air ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
