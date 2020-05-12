Three injured in Johnson crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 11 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles L. Ray, 65, of Lexington, was driving south on Southeast 401 Road, a quarter-mile north of Southeast 421 Road, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and down a hill before striking a fence and overturning.
Ray and one of his passengers Earl L. Stackhouse, 23, of Rich Hill, both suffered minor injuries and both refused treatment on scene. Another passenger, Keith L. Ray, 52, of Lexington, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
One injured in Morgan crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 5:18 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shane S. Walter, 35, of Breckinridge, was traveling south on state Route 5 at state Route TT while being pursued by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. Walter attempted to pass another southbound vehicle that was making a left turn onto state Route TT driven by Patricia A. Wasdyke, 53, of Versailles. Walter’s vehicle struck Wasdyke’s and Walter’s vehicle traveled off the road, overturned and ejected Walter.
Walter suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by MU Air Care and Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
