Man injured in Moniteau crash
A man was injured in a crash at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on Derby Lake Road in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Aaron L. Goodenough, 22, of California, Missouri was driving east on Derby Lake Road, a half-mile west of state Route 87, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, over an embankment and struck the ground.
Goodenough suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
