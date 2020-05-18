Man arrested in Johnson crash
A man was injured and arrested in a crash at 10:56 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandon W. Lankford, 25, of Chilhowee, was driving a 2019 Polaris ATV west on Southwest 1200th Road when he slowed and began to slide while making a right turn onto Southwest 901st Road. As the vehicle was turning, the driver fell off the vehicle. The vehicle and driver came to a rest on the roadway.
Lankford suffered minor injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Lankford was arrested at 11:35 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully operating an all-terrain vehicle on a highway and unlawfully operating an all-terrain vehicle without a proper bicycle safety flag.
Woman injured in Morgan crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 8:19 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Madison K. McClain, 19, of Otterville, was driving east on state Route 52, approximately 237 feet east of Ridge Wood Road, when her vehicle struck a deer in the road.
McClain suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Man injured in Moniteau crash
A man was injured in a crash at 12:48 a.m. Sunday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Wyatt D. Hobbs, 21, of California, Missouri, was driving west on Clarksburg Road at Country Club Road and fleeing from the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and California Police Department. His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Hobbs suffered minor injuries and was taken to Capital Regional Hospital in Jefferson City by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
