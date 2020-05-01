Two injured in Pettis crash
Two women were injured in a crash at 1:52 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Billie J. Parman, 64, of Excelsior Springs, was driving south on U.S. Route 65 at Rebar Road when she failed to stop for a traffic signal and struck the rear of another vehicle driven by Cynthia R. Waller, 70, of Warsaw. Waller’s vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Leonard H. Schupp, 70, of Lawrence, Kansas.
Parman suffered minor injuries but refused treatment on scene. Waller suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
One injured in multiple vehicle accident
A woman suffered injuries in a multiple-vehicle accident in a construction zone at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Connor J. Dowell, 22, of Oak Grove, was driving south on state Route 7, a quarter-mile north of state Route AA, when he overtook and struck another southbound vehicle driven by David M. Malecki, 70, of Edwards, in a construction zone. This caused Malecki’s vehicle to strike the rear of another southbound vehicle driven by John R. Kubicki, 60, of Shawnee, Kansas, whose vehicle then struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua S. Mugg, 32, of Kansas City. This caused Mugg’s vehicle to strike the rear of another vehicle driven by Heather M. Mathias, 49, of Warsaw.
Malecki’s passenger, Katherin Malecki, 52, of Warsaw, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
Two seriously injured in Morgan crash
Two men were seriously injured in a crash at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James J. Lutjen, 19, of Versailles, was driving north on Proctor Road, east of Teachels Way, when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Lutjen and his passenger Shawn P. Edgar, 23, of Gravois Mills, suffered serious injuries and both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
The report stated neither were wearing safety devices.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
