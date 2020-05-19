Woman injured in Pettis crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 12:42 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Esther Onufreychuk, 24, of Sedalia, was driving west on state Route Y at Quisenberry Road when her vehicle swerved to the right to avoid striking a vehicle that pulled out in front of her. Her vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and came to a rest upright.
Onufreychuk suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
