Man injured in Benton crash
A man was injured in a crash at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Harold W. Frailey, 40, of Lincoln, was driving east on state Route C, east of Wischmeier Avenue, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and fence before coming to rest.
Frailey suffered moderated injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
