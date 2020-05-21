Woman injured in Pettis crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anika E. Toepher, 39, of Windsor, was traveling east on state Route 52, east of Swisher Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and Toepher overcorrected. Her vehicle then overturned several times and came to a rest in a field.
Toepher suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
One injured in Henry crash
A man was injured in a crash at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Vincent L. Russell, 24, of Clinton, was driving east on County Road 950 and failed to slow for the intersection at County Road Northeast 801. His vehicle skidded across Northeast 801 and traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and came to a rest in the east ditch.
Russell suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
One injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a crash at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Levi A. Martin, 24, of Sweet Springs, was traveling west on 125th Road, west of Grain Avenue, and Jared L. Dunn, 30, of Marshall, was traveling east on the same road in a 1982 John Deere tractor. Martin noticed the tractor after traveling over a hillcrest and applied the brakes but his vehicle began to skid and traveled into the eastbound lane, causing his vehicle to strike the tractor. Martin’s vehicle then crossed the center of the road, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Matin suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Sweet Springs Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.