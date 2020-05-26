One injured in Pettis crash
A man was injured in a crash at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Clayton E. Goldsmith, 50, of Windsor, was driving east on state Route 52 at Richardson Road when he failed to negotiate a left turn and his vehicle began to skid. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and came to a rest.
Goldsmith suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Sedalia juvenile injured in Johnson crash
A 14-year-old Sedalian was seriously injured in a crash at 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 14-year-old was driving a 2017 Suzuki in the 500 block of Northwest 1061 Road when the vehicle struck a terrace, overturned and the driver was ejected.
The juvenile suffered serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rebbel L. Logan, 46, of Louisiana, Misosuri, and Kayla M. Jones, 25, of Columbia, were both driving north on U.S. Route 65, 15 feet south of Spring Garden Road, with Logan in the left lane and Jones in the right lane. Logan’s vehicle experienced a vehicle defect and as a result when Logan attempted to change lanes his vehicle struck the front left side of Jones’ vehicle. After the impact, both vehicles became wedged together as they traveled off the northeast corner of the intersection. Jones’ vehicle then struck a stop sign before both vehicles came to a rest.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were both taken to urgent care in Columbia by private vehicle.
Two injured in Henry crash
Two women were injured in a crash at 1:09 p.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James G. Saulters, 25, of Clinton, was driving south on state Route 13 at the state Route 13 junction with emergency equipment activated. Victoria K. Gilbert, 54, of Clinton, proceeded east through a green light and struck Saulters’ vehicle on the passenger side.
Gilbert suffered minor injuries but was not transported for treatment. Her passenger, Jackqualin M. Clark, 56, of Clinton, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.