Sedalian injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a crash at 6 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old driver, of Cole Camp, was driving south on U.S. Route 65 at 16th Street and was attempting to make a left-hand turn when she pulled in front of a northbound vehicle driven by Jerry L. Allen, 65, of Sedalia. Allen’s vehicle then struck the juvenile’s.
Allen suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One seriously injured in Johnson crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 9:45 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jordan D. Shumaker, 20, of Georgia, was driving south on state Route 23 when he lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike an embankment. Shumaker was ejected from the vehicle.
Shumaker suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
