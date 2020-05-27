One killed in Moniteau crash
A woman was killed in a crash at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Andrea L. Bondurant, 39, of California, Missouri, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 at the Business 50 East Junction when her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a westbound vehicle driven by Troy J. Eichelberger, 45, of California, Missouri.
Bondurant was pronounced dead at the scene. Eichelberger suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
