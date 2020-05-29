Three killed in Benton crash
Three individuals were killed in a crash at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Richard P. Davis, 20, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was driving south on state Route 7, south of state Route M, when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Davis, as well as his two passengers Matayah I. McLouglin, 18, and a 14-year-old, both of Fort Dodge, Iowa, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
The report states none of the occupants were wearing a seat belt.
Two killed in Pettis crash
Two men were killed in a crash at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Miguel A. Perez-Cuellar, 18, of Pharr, Texas, was driving north on state Route E, north of Cottage School Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and began skidding. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.
Perez-Cuellar and his passenger, Fabian Alaniz-Santiago, 18, of Pharr, Texas, both suffered fatal injuries.
Reports indicate Perez-Cuellar was wearing a seat belt but Alaniz-Santiago was not.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
