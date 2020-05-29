One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a crash involving a tractor at 7:53 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kristina A. McGrath, 33, of Sedalia, was traveling west on state Route Y, east of Southeast 121st Road, when an eastbound 2014 John Deere, driven by Cody T. Jenkins, 21, of Leeton, failed to yield and turned in front of McGrath’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane.
McGrath suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Woman seriously injured in Morgan accident
A woman was injured in an accident at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, April A. Hubbard, 24, of Illinois, was driving northbound on Little Proctor Road, seven-tenths of a mile south of Center Road, when she swerved to miss a deer and her vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Hubbard suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.