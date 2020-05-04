One injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a crash at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Danny L. Ormsby, 68, of Osage City, was driving west on 126th Road, west of state Route 127, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Ormsby was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by emergency medical services with minor injuries.
Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 9:06 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sondra J. Sigmund, 45, of Warrensburg, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, six-tenths of a mile west of Thompson Road, when her vehicle struck a deer and came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the road.
Sigmund suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
One injured in Henry crash
A man was injured in a crash at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandy M. Perkins, 29, of Amsterdam, was driving eastbound on state Route C, north of state Route 7, when she slowed for a vehicle parked off the road. Another eastbound vehicle driven by Corey M. Testerman, 53, of Warsaw, failed to slow and struck the rear of Perkins’ vehicle.
Testerman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by emergency medical services.
Man suffers moderate injuries in dirt bike crash
A man was injured in a crash at noon Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brenden A. Smith, 18, of Kingsville, was driving a dirt bike eastbound in the 1600 block of Northwest 100 Road when a dog entered the road. His vehicle struck the animal and Smith was ejected.
Smith suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One injured in Benton crash
A man was injured in a crash at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, William K. Davidson, 49, of Riverside, was driving west on state Route K at state Route 83 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock bluff. His vehicle then overturned onto its driver’s side.
Davidson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.