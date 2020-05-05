One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 6:13 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bo R. Hendren, 23, of Leeton, was driving north on state Route 13, north of Southeast 21st Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and into a ditch.
Hendren suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by private vehicle.
One killed in Johnson crash
A man suffered fatal injuries in a crash at 3:10 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Daniel L. Harding, 36, of Leeton, was traveling north as John L. Gulley, 57, of Marshall, was traveling south on state Route 13, at Southeast 190th Road. Harding’s SUV traveled into the southbound lane and struck Gulley’s semi-truck. Harding’s vehicle then traveled off the west side of the road and came to a rest in the southbound lane.
Harding was pronounced dead at the scene. Gulley suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.
The report states Harding was not wearing a seat belt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
