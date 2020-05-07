Woman injured in Benton crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Julia A. Morrison, 59, of Osceola, was driving south on state Route MM at Wildcat Drive when she failed to negotiate a turn. Her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.
Morrison suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District.
The report states Morrison was not wearing a seat belt.
One seriously injured in Benton crash
A man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandon L. Hardesty, 21, of Lincoln, was driving north on state Route W at Wurdeman Avenue when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Hardesty suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Life Flight Eagle.
The report stated Hardesty was not wearing a seat belt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
