Pedestrian seriously injured in accident
A woman was seriously injured in an accident 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kenneth S. Williams, 57, of Windsor, was driving a vehicle out of a gated area in the 1100 block of Southeast state Route WW. Candilynn K. Schakenberg, 52, of Windsor, was holding the gate open for the vehicle. The trailer of the vehicle struck Schakenberg, causing her to fall over and the vehicle ran over her leg.
Schakenberg suffered serious injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
