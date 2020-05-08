Two injured in Morgan crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Austin C. Burke, 17, of Versailles, was driving east on Golden Beach Road, west of state Route W, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road at an excessive speed on a wet roadway. Burke lost control of the vehicle and it traveled off the road and struck a ditch and tree.
Burke’s passenger Michelle L. Nolan, 33, of Versailles, suffered minor injuries and Terence S. Robertson, 28, of Barnett, suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
