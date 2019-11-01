Two injured in Benton crash
Two people were seriously injured in a Benton County crash Wednesday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joshua L. Hilton, 31, of Warsaw, was traveling eastbound on state Route 52 west of Morarty Avenue when he crossed the centerline and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Sara M. Lawson, 38, of Warsaw.
Hilton suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Cole Camp Ambulance. Lawson also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
