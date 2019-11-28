One injured in Henry accident
A man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sean L. Singleton, 19, of Clinton, was driving west on Southeast 1020 Road at state Route Z when he served to avoid a deer in the road. His vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Singleton suffered minor injuries and was taken by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.