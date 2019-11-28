One injured in Pettis County crash
A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Megan M. Ashby, 24, of Illinois, was driving northbound on U.S. Route 65 near Honda Road when she drove off the right side of the road and struck the culvert.
Ashby suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
