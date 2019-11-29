Three injured in Benton County accident
Three individuals were injured in an accident at noon Thursday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Chandler S. McCoy, 23, of Cole Camp, was driving west on state Route 52 at Morarity Road and failed to slow for traffic. His vehicle then struck another vehicle driven by Tyler W. Marquess, 24, of Mora.
McCoy suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by family.
Marquess and his passenger, Shaila J. Zimmer, 22, of Mora, both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by family.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
