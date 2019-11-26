One seriously injured in Pettis accident
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 10:35 a.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John W. Long, 53, of Cole Camp, was driving northbound on U.S. Route 50 at Rissler Road when he failed to yield to another vehicle driven by Earl S. Paxton, 84, of Green Ridge. Long’s vehicle struck the rear of Paxton’s vehicle.
Paxton suffered serious injuries and was taken by Staff For Life to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
The report stated Paxton was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
