Two hurt in Morgan crash
Two people suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charlene L. Ollison, 90, of Gravois Mills, was driving east on state Route 52, a half-mile east of state Route T, when she turned and crossed into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Ralph L. Hardin, 58, of Versailles.
Ollison was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City for her injuries. Hardin was also taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Reports indicate Ollison was wearing a seat belt but Hardin was not.
Centerview man injured in Johnson
A Centerview man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joshua L. Turney, 38, of Warrensburg, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 at Northwest 151 Road when his vehicle overtook and struck the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by John M. Speck, 92.
Speck was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for his injuries.
Reports indicate both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
Teen hurt in Johnson crash
A Warrensburg teenager was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Caleb M. Chipman, 19, of Warrensburg, was driving east in the 200 block of Southeast 200th Road when his vehicle began to slide. It crossed the center line, struck an embankment and overturned. It came to rest on its roof in the roadway.
A 15-year-old male passenger was taken by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries. Chipman also suffered minor injuries but was released at the scene.
Reports indicate neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Kansas woman seriously injured
A Mission, Kansas, woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Diane Pfannenstiel, 53, was driving west on Interstate 70, about 300 feet after mile marker 71, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. She overcorrected and it returned to the road. The vehicle then skidded off the right side of the road, impacted the ground and overturned. It came to rest on its roof.
Pfannenstiel, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Life Flight to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for her injuries.
Lincoln woman injured in accident
A Lincoln woman suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:06 p.m. Friday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lela A. Russell, 63, was driving west in the 28000 block of state Route H when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Russell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
