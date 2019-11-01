Man injured in Saline County accident early Friday morning
A man was injured in a single vehicle accident at 5:20 a.m., Oct. 31 on I-70.
Christian U. Lopez, 30, of Kansas City, was driving eastbound on I-70 at the 78 mile marker when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice covered roadway. His vehicle overturned and came to rest in the passing lane, facing south.
Lopez suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital by Saline County Ambulance District.
Man injured in Pettis County accident
A man was injured Thursday morning in an accident on Carroll Road.
Jefferey R. Miller, 55, of Louisiana, was driving northbound on Carroll Road, north of U.S. Highway 50 at 5:50 a.m., Oct. 31, when his vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway. His vehicle then struck an embankment, overturned, went airborne, and caught fire.
Miller suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Woman injured in single vehicle, Saline County accident
A woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Saline County, Thursday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeri N. Dehling, 29, of Miami, was traveling southbound on State Route 41, north of Blue Bird Trail, at 7:37 a.m., Oct. 31, when her vehicle skidded on the ice covered roadway. Her vehicle then travelled off the roadway and struck a ditch.
Dehling suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by private vehicle.
One injured in single vehicle accident
A woman was injured Friday morning in an accident in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Pamela S. Charles, 63, of Urich, was driving southbound on State Route 7 before County Road 701 at 7 a.m., Nov. 1, when her vehicle travelled off the roadway down an embankment and struck the ground. The vehicle then overturned and struck two trees.
Charles suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Hospital by emergency medical services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.