One seriously injured in Johnson accident
A woman was seriously injured in an accident at 4:15 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Fufen Zhang, 52, of Warrensburg, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 50, west of County Road Northwest 250, when she fell asleep. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, traveled off the left side of the road, and struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest in the median.
Zhang suffered serious injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Man injured after hitting deer
A man was seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer at 6:20 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Douglas D. Maring, 60, of Warrensburg, was traveling west on state Route H before Northwest 321 Road when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. Maring’s vehicle struck the deer and traveled off the roadway, ejecting Maring.
Maring suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
Man injured in Moniteau accident
A man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:48 p.m. Sunday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Coltin T. Wright, 21, of Versailles, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 50, 200 feet east of Brick School Road, when his vehicle traveled off the south side of the road. The vehicle then struck a ditch, overturned numerous times and came to rest off the south side of the highway.
Wright suffered moderate injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.