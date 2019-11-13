Chilhowee man killed in accident
A Chilhowee man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 2:41 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Carl M. Monteer, 61, was driving south on state Route F, four-tenths of a mile north of state Route BB, when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck the ditch and overturned on the driver’s side.
Monteer was pronounced dead at the scene by Johnson County Deputy Coroner Troy Armstrong.
Reports indicate Monteer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Two injured in Benton crash
Two people suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 5:10 p.m. Monday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Willard C. Floyd, 22, of Madison, Florida, was driving south on state Route 7, a half mile south of state Route DD, when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered road. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Floyd was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Camdenton with serious injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, Sara Floyd, 21, of St. Roberts, was taken by Life Flight to Lake Regional with serious injuries.
Reports indicate both people were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Woman injured in Johnson accident
A Concordia woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:10 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lora D. Lopez, 36, of Concordia, was driving north on state Route 13, north of Northwest 875th Road. Bora Candiler, 45, of North Bay Village, Florida, was driving south and passing a vehicle. Candiler’s vehicle struck Lopez’ vehicle head-on.
Candiler and a 5-year-old passenger, of Concordia, suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment on scene. Lopez also suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on scene. A passenger in her vehicle, Antonea R. Wyatt, 21, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.
Clinton teen hurt in Henry crash
A Clinton 15-year-old was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:20 p.m. Monday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old male, of Clinton, was driving east on Division Road, east of Northwest 301st Road, when he lost control of his vehicle. It traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then began to rotate and struck the ditch again.
A 15-year-old male passenger was taken by Golden Valley Ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton with minor injuries.
Reports indicate the driver was wearing a seat belt but the passenger was not.
Windsor woman hurt in crash
A Windsor woman suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Keely E. Kuehner, 40, was driving south on state Route WW, south of Southeast 101 Road, when she failed to negotiate a curve. She lost control of the vehicle on the ice- and snow-covered road, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike a tree.
Kuehner, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for her injuries.
Man injured in Moniteau crash
A Windsor man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Monday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Keith W. Larson, 67, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, a half mile west of Mockingbird Road, when his vehicle began skidding and sliding. It traveled off the right side of the road, struck a highway edge reflector post and continued sliding down an embankment. The vehicle then overturned and struck a fence. It came to rest on the driver’s side.
Larson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
