Windsor woman seriously injured in Benton crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Marci D. Mullins, 34, of Windsor, was driving north on state Route E, north of state Route HH, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, drove up onto the guardrail and became airborne. It then impacted an embankment and overturned.
Mullins suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Missouri Air Ambulance.
One seriously injured in Benton crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Riley Johnson, 28, of Warsaw, was driving east on Seventh Street when she attempted to turn north onto Commercial Street and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Shannon J. Williams, 52, of Waynesville.
Williams suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
Man injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Patrick J. Ford, 61, of Holden, was traveling north on Northwest 1421 Road, south of U.S. Route 50, when he approached a stop sign and began to skid. Ford lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
Ford suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.