One injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 11 a.m. Thursday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Crystal J. Meyer, 33, of Blackburn, was driving northbound on state Route 127, north of 150th Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Meyer overcorrected and her vehicle began skidding, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Meyer suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Saline County Ambulance District.
Bicyclist injured in vehicle accident
A bicyclist was injured in a vehicle accident at 1:12 p.m. Thursday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jennifer L. Burns, 44, of Appleton City, was driving eastbound on state Route 52, a tenth of a mile west of state Route 13, when she observed a bicyclist and crossed over the centerline to pass the bicyclist. The bicyclist then made a sharp left turn into the path of the vehicle. Burns applied their brakes and skidded before striking the bicycle.
The bicyclist, Cecil L. Keys, 33, of Deepwater, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
One injured in Benton crash
A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Thursday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anthony B. Pound, 33, of Kansas, was driving north on state Route 7 at Indian Creek Road when he slowed for traffic and was struck in the rear by another vehicle driven by Dakota L. Feely, 17, of Edwards.
Feely suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Woman injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 1:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tonya F. Simpson, 52, of Marshall, was driving west on state Route 240, west of Silver Avenue, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Simpson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by emergency medical services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.