One injured in Henry crash
A man was injured in a crash at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dillo M. Paez, 26, of Chilhowee, was driving a motorcycle west on state Route CC, one mile north of Northeast 231 Road, when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway, ejecting Paez.
Paez was moderately injured and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
Man injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a crash at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Patrick H. Taylor, 38, of Glasgow, was driving west on state Route 240, just west of 260th Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch and barbed wire fence.
Taylor suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by emergency medical services.
One injured in Johnson crash
An individual was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Destiny N. Valluzzi, 25, of Pleasant Hill, was driving westbound on U.S. Route 50, near its intersection with state Route 58, when her vehicle struck the rear of another westbound vehicle driven by Carolyn J. McDonald, 61, of Centerview. McDonald’s vehicle overturned off the roadway.
McDonald suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
