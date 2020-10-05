Juvenile injured in Benton crash
A juvenile was injured in a crash at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old was driving south on the Barclay Loop, north of Dam Road, when they failed to negotiate a curve and their vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking an embankment.
The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Medical in Windsor.
Two injured in Benton crash
Two individuals were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11 a.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dominic D. Hartman, 22 of Lincoln, was driving west on state Route H in Benton County when his vehicle slid off the side of the roadway, slid down an embankment and struck a tree.
Hartman suffered moderate injuries and his passenger Tiffany S. Strader, 20, of Lincoln, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Life Flight Eagle.
One injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 6:28 p.m. Saturday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Katerina A. Hobbs, 20, of Lee’s Summit, was driving north on U.S. Route 65 when she stopped abruptly to turn onto Grouse Avenue. Another northbound vehicle driven by Jessica A. Haymond, could not stop and struck the rear of Hobbs’ vehicle.
Haymond suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two people were injured in a crash at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cheyenne L. Morris, 21, of Sedalia, was driving west in the 12400 block of state Route 52 when she fell asleep and her vehicle crossed the center of the roadway. An eastbound vehicle driven by Nathan A. Gifford, 30, of Lincoln, attempted to avoid a collision and the two vehicles collided.
Gifford and his juvenile passenger both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton.
Man seriously injured in Saline crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 5:39 p.m. Sunday Saline.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elvis S. Shepard, 65, of Gilliam, was driving west on state Route C when his vehicle’s brakes failed while crossing state Route 41. His vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck trees and overturned.
Shepard suffered serious injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
Juvenile injured in Morgan crash
A juvenile was injured in a crash at 8 p.m. Sunday in Morgan County.
A 15-year-old was driving north on Alum Springs Road, 221 feet south of Versailles Road, when their vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
The juvenile suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by emergency medical services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
