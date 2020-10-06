Two injured in Henry crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 11:35 p.m. Monday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alyssa M. Yslas, 25, of Kansas City, was driving south on state Route 7, south of Northwest 300 Road, when her vehicle struck a deer.
Alyssa and her passenger, Lara N. Yslas, 17, of Osceola, both suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.