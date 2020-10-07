One injured in Morgan crash
A woman was injured after her vehicle hit a deer at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Chelsea E. Eakle, 29, of Versailles, was driving northbound on state Route D, one-tenth of a mile north of Barn Road, when a deer entered the roadway from a ditch, striking the front of her vehicle.
Eakle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.